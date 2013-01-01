Article 72 – Catechism of the Catholic Church Series

Paragraphs 811-822 Church is One

On a recent drive through Basking Ridge, I passed a non-denominational church called Church of the Good Shepherd with the words “A Church for all Peoples” written across the front facade. No doubt the name and words could depict every Catholic parish worldwide. Why? Because, although the Catholic Church can be described in various ways, and is above all else a mystery, one of the four marks of the Church is its oneness or unity making it all-embracing of all people who enjoy communion with one another under our one Good Shepherd, Jesus Christ.

This unity of belief and oneness of faith was discerned at the Council of Constantinople in 381 AD when the Church described herself as “one, holy, catholic and apostolic.” These four traits or marks of the Church are affirmed at every Sunday Mass when we pray the Creed or Profession of Faith, and in ancient times, served to distinguish her from heretical or false churches that emerged over time.

The beginning of this section of the Catechism discusses the four marks, asserting that “Christ…through the Holy Spirit, makes his Church one, holy, catholic, and apostolic” (ccc 811).

A few paragraphs later the Catechism provides a lengthy explanation about the unity or oneness of the Church, emphatically stating that “the Church is one because of her source…the Church is one because of her founder…(and) the Church is one because of her soul” (ccc 813). It continues: “There is one Father of the universe, one Logos of the universe, and also one Holy Spirit, everywhere one and the same” (ccc 813). Then, there is a curious statement…Quoting an early 3rd century theologian, St. Clement of Alexandria, the Catechism states: “there is also one virgin become mother, and I should like to call her ‘Church’” (ccc 813). The point being is that the Blessed Virgin Mary is likewise a sign of the unity or oneness of the Church. In theological jargon, this means that she is referred to as a “type” of the Church.

Next, there are lengthy explanations about the