Theology of the body: Part six of a nine part series.

“We are always capable of going out of ourselves towards the other. Unless we do this, other creatures will not be recognized for their true worth; we are unconcerned about caring for things for the sake of others; we fail to set limits on ourselves in order to avoid the suffering of others or the deterioration of our surroundings.” (Pope Francis, “Laudato Si’,” pa. 208) Even in light of the Redemption, the supernatural is no longer evident in the natural. It is difficult, for man, to distinguish the existential order from grace, because there is an ambiguity that plagues human existence, due to the opacity of matter and the consequences of the Fall, all of which were not removed by the redemptive act of Christ. Subsequently, the existence of the supernatural is often veiled from the naked eye. There is an ambivalence regarding the meaning of life, the credibility of faith and the truth of Christianity. Man cannot verify the supernatural by experience because grace is not something one can know empirically but only through “conjectural certitude.” Man cannot have strict certitude of possessing charity, that is, knowledge of being in a state of grace because charity is supernatural. It is immeasurable both empirically and cognitively. Man can, however, have moral certitude of whether or not he is in a state of mortal sin by virtue of his capacity to judge or, more precisely, by an examination of conscience.

Man lives in a world filled with evil, so the notion of “redemption,” even to the Christian, often seems chimerical. At times freedom still appears to be arbitrary or determined. Love is