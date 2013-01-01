the Word taking on a human body, matter is mediated to God. In the incarnation, Christ, because he is the God-Man, possessing a human nature and a divine nature, bridges the tension between man and God, between time and eternity, between matter and spirit. Through Christ, matter is mediated to God; therefore, in Christ, man’s matter is intelligible to God, in a way not previously known to the Master of Spirits, in personal intimacy. On the cross, Christ, the fulfil l ment of the suffering Servant prophesied through Isaiah, freely takes on the sins of mankind and vicariously offers his suffering and death in expiation for man’s sinfulness. By his sacrific e o f t h e c r o s s , Christ freely offers himself in obedience and love to the salvific will of the Father. This sacrifice condemns sin in the flesh, all which is carnal, egocentric and opposed to the will of God. By his cross, Christ overcomes the reign of sin and death, which separated man from God, the temporal from the eternal, the natural from the supernatural.

Since Christ is not just man but the Godman, the incarnate Son is not an intermediary between man and God; rather, he is the absolute mediator. He is not an intermediary insofar as the humanity of Christ, which is the once-for-all, efficacious instrument of the Redemption, does not subsist in itself; rather, it exists in and for the person of the Word. Thus, to have contact with the humanity of Christ, is to have contact with this divine person, which is to say, direct and personal access to God. Because Christ is the absolute mediator between man and God, the sacrifice of Calvary is the oblation in which God’s love for man encounters man’s love for God. As the Son of God, Christ expresses the love of