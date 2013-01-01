“Theology of the body” was made a popular topic in Catholic circles by the writing of St. John Paul II. It is still a relevant subject as evidenced by Pope Francis, who alludes to the negative effect an inaccurate understanding of the body has had on ecology and hermeneutics. “He [Jesus] was far removed from philosophies which despised the body, matter and the things of the world. Such unhealthy dualisms, nonetheless, left a mark on certain Christian thinkers in the course of history and disfigured the Gospel.” (Pope Francis, “Laudato Si’,” pa. 98) I believe the Holy Father’s reference to the problem of corporeality in “Laudato Si’” indicates that there is still a need to set forth a genuinely Catholic understanding of the body. Enter Jean Mouroux, a priest of the Diocese of Dijon who, in “The Meaning of Man,” (originally published in French in 1943 as “Sens chrétien de l’homme” and later translated into English by Sheed & Ward in 1948), sets forth a truly Catholic vision of the body, appealing first to experience, then to metaphysics and finally to theology. As in the writings of St. John Paul Il on this subject, so the perennial truths of both a conceptual and transcendental Thomism are woven into the fabric of Mouroux’s thought. Before his death in 1973, this little known theologian went on to write nine more books and more than 70 articles. In this and subsequent columns, I will endeavor to provide you with a summary of Mouroux’s treatment of the body as succinctly as possible. Please note that all references to “man” apply to all members of the human race, male and female alike.

The problem: matter is infinite and thereby unintelligible to man

Corporeality (“bodiliness”), in the theology of Jean Mouroux, is a complex issue which orbits around the incarnate paradox of unity in diversity, that is, man. In addressing this problem, Mouroux oscillates between metaphysics and theology, between the body-soul tension and the man-God tension in analyzing and contemplating the relations between man and the cosmos, man and his species, man and his God. Moreover, he depicts this mystery of incarnate spirit in the context of ontology, freedom and love. Let us recapitulate the trajectory of Mouroux’s thought regarding the notion of “body,” first from a metaphysical perspective, then from a theological standpoint.

One cannot penetrate the mystery of the body without examining it in relation to the soul, which, like the body, is an associate principle of man’s composition. The soul is man’s principle of unity and intelligibility. The body, on the other hand, is a principle of his diversity. The body