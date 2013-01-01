Religious Teachers Filippini Sister Josephine Calo, who served at schools and a parish in the diocese, died March 10 at St. Joseph Hall, Villa Walsh, Morristown. She was 84.

Sister Josephine taught fourth and fifth grade at St. Ann School, Raritan Borough, in 196770; fifth grade at Most Holy Rosary School, Perth Amboy, 1981-82; and served as a pastoral minister at St. Cecelia Parish, Iselin, 1993-2000.

Born and raised in Waterbury, Conn., Sister Josephine entered the Religious Teachers Filippini in February 1953, and was invested in August of the same year. Her final religious profession was in 1956.

Sister Josephine earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in elementary education at St. Joseph University, Philadelphia. Later, she was certified as a hospital chaplain.

She also taught elementary school at: St. Peter, Merchantville; St. Rocco and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, both in Newark; Holy Family, Nutley; Our Lady of Mt. Virgin, Garfield; Purification of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Ellwood City, Pa.; and St. Anthony, Wa terbury, Conn. In addition to teaching, she served as prin cipal and superior at St. Joseph, Lodi; superior at Holy Family, Nutley; St. Joseph bythe Sea, South Mantoloking; Villa Victoria, Trenton;hospital chaplain at Saint Joseph, Toms River;