Article 71 – Catechism of the Catholic Church Series

Paragraphs 797-801 Church as Temple of Holy Spirit

Years ago before the home computer became popular, the best way to delete or cover up a typing error was to use Liquid Paper, also known as ‘white-out.’ I had tons of it. It came in a little bottle with a tiny brush attached to the cover. The user would simply remove the cover, paint over the typing error and wait for it to dry before proceeding. “If only I could buy stock in this company,” I thought to myself, “I would be a millionaire in no time.”

Curiously, it was the mother of Michael Nesmith (a member of the American rock band, “The Monkees”), who invented Liquid Paper. She got the idea when she was a secretary, making small bottles of water- based paint that she called “Mistake Out” and gave to other typists. She sold her company to Gillette in 1979 for $47 million.

Unlike the option to white-out a mistake or nowadays push the delete button to correct an error, the presence of the Holy Spirit in the Church, and especially in the souls of initiated Christians (baptized and confirmed), can never be deleted. Recall that when you received the sacrament of confirmation you were asked the question from the passage in St. Paul’s First Letter to the Corinthians: “Do you not know that your bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit?” ( 1 Cor 6:19).

This section of the Catechism goes even further by stating that the Church is likewise the temple of the Holy Spirit. Quoting St. Augustine, the Catechism puts it this way: “What the soul is to the human body, the Holy Spirit is to the Body of Christ, which is the Church” (ccc 797). From his place in heaven, the scholarly saint must be surprised that these words attributed to him some 1,600 years ago are now present in the Universal Catechism of the Catholic Church!