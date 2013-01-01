SOMERSET — Immaculata High School inducted its fifth class of Hall of Fame candidates at the Imperia Dec. 7.

The nine inductees joined a community of 33 other Immaculata Spartans who have distinguished themselves in their chosen fields. “This evening was Spartan Spirit at its best with this tremendous talented class and the number of alumni, parents, and teachers, who joined in the celebration,” said Rich Ferguson, director of Advancement.

This yearʼs class included the late Msgr. J. Nevin Kennedy, director of the high school from 1985 to 2002, who distinguished himself as a gentle leader who spearheaded two major capital campaigns, expanding the campus from one to three buildings and adding critical expansions to reflect changing education trends. Working side by side with him was another inductee, Immaculate Heart of Mary Sister Mary Birster, the schoolʼs longest serving principal. She added the schoolʼs nationally recognized Campus Ministry Program, had a gift for selecting top-notch teachers, and was beloved by the students, parents, and faculty.

Sister Mary tapped another inductee, Helen Sanford, to be the first Campus Ministry director, who elevated the school with an extraordinary, three-pronged initiative.

Faith, retreats, and service were its hallmarks and thousands of lives (in and out of the school) were impacted by the work of Campus Ministry under Sanford’s leadership. To accomplish all of this, benefactors such as inductees Anita and the late Ed Hogan were essential, generously donating to the school and serving as management advisors to its administration in several key capacities.

Athletic Director Tom Gambino, with his achievement of more than 500 baseball wins, Coach of the Year Awards, conference championships, Hall of Fame membership in two state-wide coachesʼ groups, the number of his players who played baseball on a college, semi-professional and professional level, described as a “playerʼs coach,” was also inducted.

Kevin Foleyʼ06, the schoolʼs best golf player in its history, was the first Spartan to qualify for the PGA. Holder of numerous awards on the high school and college (Penn State University) level, Foley turned professional in 2010 and continues to compete on the pro circuit, including last year as a United States Open participant.

Katie Van Doren, ʼ03, was inducted not only for being the best tennis player in the history of the school, but her pivotal role in the Lady Spartans girls basketball run in which they collected championships and were tagged as among the top programs in the state.

Rounding out the Class of 2016 was the first inductee to represent the arts — Tom Brislinʼ91, an internationally recognized musician, song writer and producer. Brislin has played with multi-platinum artists, including Meat Loaf, Debbie Harry and Yes. Brislin led his own group, Spiraling, producing five albums, along with a solo album called “Hurry Up” and “Smell the Roses.”

His latest enterprise, partnering with fellow alumna Karen Zielinski Kowalski, ʼ93, is Accessing Music, which allows disabled individuals to perform music in groups with the use of cutting-edge technology.