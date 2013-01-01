Mother Mary Joseph of the Sacrificial Host of the Discalced Carmelites died April 3, surrounded by the loving care of her Sisters and supported by the sacraments of the Church.

She was born Jeanne K. Norweb in Cleveland on April 18, 1920, to Emery May Norweb, née Holden, and R. Henry Norweb. She had two brothers, Henry and Albert. Her father worked in the Diplomatic Corps and was posted in various countries around the world. Mother Mary Joseph attended schools in Holland, Peru and the United States. She graduated from Vassar College, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., June 7, 1943. She converted to Catholicism while attending college.

After earning a master’s degree in social servicesat Fordham University, Bronx, N.Y., she entered the Carmel of Morristown in 1945 and was clothed May 8, 1946. She then moved to the foundation in Flemington and made her solemn profession May 9, 1950. She served as prioress during the Second Vatican Council and the following years and wisely guided the community through the changes of that period. A funeral Mass was celebrated for Mother Mary Joseph at the Flemington Carmel Chapel April 6. Arrangements were handled by Holcombe-Fisher Funeral Home, Flemington.