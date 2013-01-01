Mildred “Inky” Toupet , 92, the mother of Diane Gamache, accounts payable clerk, diocesan Office of Finance, died at the Mary Anne Hale Pavilion at JFK Medical Center, Edison, Jan. 16.

Born in Newark, she was raised in Maplewood and graduated from Colombia High School.

In 1943, she married and moved to Newark. In 1966, the Toupets moved to Iselin, where they were communicants at St. Cecelia Parish. She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and the Evergreen Senior Citizen Home in Colonia.

She worked for many years as a purchasing clerk for Fedders Air Conditioning, Edison. She was well known by all for her work as a seamstress. She was an avid bowler, loved to play the lottery, liked to sing and have lunch with friends.

She is predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Harry (2006); her parents, Frederick and Mildred Molly Dippel; and her sister, Ruth Jacquin.

She is survived by her children, Harry and his wife, Margaret, of Mine Hill; Diane Gamache and