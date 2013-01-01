Mercy Sister Margaret (Peggy) Crilly, age 90, formerly Sister Mary Felice, died peacefully Dec. 26, 2016 at McAuley Hall Health Care Center, Watchung.

Sister Peggy served three dioceses throughout New Jersey during her 36-year teaching career. The schools included St. Ann, Keansburg; St. Elizabeth, Bernardsville; St. Joseph, Keyport; Holy Spirit, Atlantic City; St. Joseph, North Plainfield; St. Matthew, Edison; St. James, Red Bank; St. Mary Academy, Lakewood and St. Anthony, Port Reading.

For 14 years after teaching, she volunteered in various parish communities and lived in Avon-by-the-Sea. Always prepared with a smile and kind words, she was welcomed by those who benefited from her visits and assistance. She moved back to Mount Saint Mary in Watchung in 1999 as a member of the Gabriel Hall community. In 2006, she joined the prayer apostolate at McAuley Hall Health Care Center.

Sister Peggy, the only daughter of John and HelenCrilly, was born in Elizabeth, where she attended Bender Memorial Academy for her elementary education and Mount Saint Mary Academy. As a resident student at the Academy, she grew to love the sisters’ way of life and chose to enter