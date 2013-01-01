Mercy Sister Margaret (Peggy) Crilly, age 90, formerly Sister Mary Felice, died peacefully Dec. 26, 2016 at McAuley Hall Health Care Center, Watchung.
Sister Peggy served three dioceses throughout New Jersey during her 36-year teaching career. The schools included St. Ann, Keansburg; St. Elizabeth, Bernardsville; St. Joseph, Keyport; Holy Spirit, Atlantic City; St. Joseph, North Plainfield; St. Matthew, Edison; St. James, Red Bank; St. Mary Academy, Lakewood and St. Anthony, Port Reading.
For 14 years after teaching, she volunteered in various parish communities and lived in Avon-by-the-Sea. Always prepared with a smile and kind words, she was welcomed by those who benefited from her visits and assistance. She moved back to Mount Saint Mary in Watchung in 1999 as a member of the Gabriel Hall community. In 2006, she joined the prayer apostolate at McAuley Hall Health Care Center.
Sister Peggy, the only daughter of John and HelenCrilly, was born in Elizabeth, where she attended Bender Memorial Academy for her elementary education and Mount Saint Mary Academy. As a resident student at the Academy, she grew to love the sisters’ way of life and chose to enter
the community after graduation in 1945. She continued her education at Georgian Court College, now University, Lakewood, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and then a master’s degree in reading at Seton Hall University, South Orange.
Sister is survived by her brother, Alfred Crilly and wife Rose of New Jersey; many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and nephews; and many Sisters of Mercy in the Mid-Atlantic Community.
A funeral Mass was celebrated Dec. 29 at McAuley Hall Health Care Center Dec. 29. Burial was at Holy Redeemer Cemetery, South Plainfield.Arrangements were handled by Higgins Home for Funerals, Inc. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of Mercy, Mid-Atlantic Community 1645 Highway 22 West, Watchung, NJ 07069