Mercy Sister Linda Chebro, 64, died suddenly Feb. 20 at her residence at Mount Saint Mary, Watchung.

Sister Linda entered the Sisters of Mercy in 1978 and taught at Holy Family Academy, Bound Brook; St Elizabeth School, Bernardsville; Sacred Heart School, South Plainfield; and St Mary School, South Amboy.

Sister Linda was born in Bridgeport, Conn., and was raised in Derby, Conn., where she received her early education. She graduated from Central Connecticut State College, New Britain, Conn., with a degree in elementary education.

Sister Linda had a great desire to meet and be of service to others. She found herself seeking several ministries where she could best accomplish these goals.

She was a clinical assistant at Seton Medical Center, Austin, Texas for many years. After returning to New Jersey, Sister Linda continued to meet the needs of others.

She lived each day by the motto she chose as a Sister of Mercy — “Lord of My Heart, Teach Me Your Gentle Ways.”

Sister Linda is survived by her parents, George and Marie Chebro of Derby; her brothers Thomas Chebro and his wife, Pat, of Georgia; Michael Chebro and his wife, Carol, of Connecticut; and Robert Chebro, also of Connecticut.

A funeral Mass was celebrated Feb. 24 at Mount Saint Mary. Interment was at Holy Redeemer Cemetery, South Plainfield.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sisters of Mercy Mid-Atlantic Community 1645 Highway 22, Watchung, NJ 07069 Arrangements were handled by Higgins Home for Funerals, Watchung.