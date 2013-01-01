Mercy Sister Lillian Lizura, 76, formerly Sister Mary Rosaleen, died March 28 at McAuley Hall Health Care Center, Watchung.

She was the daughter of Stanley and Lillian Lizura of South Amboy. She completed her elementary and secondary education at St. Mary’s Grammar School and High School in South Amboy.

She was inspired by the example of the Sisters of Mercy she met there and, following her graduation, responded to her own call to religious life in 1957. She continued her education at Georgian Court College (now University), Lakewood, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree and certification in elementary education. She began her teaching career at St. Paul School, Princeton, and over the course of the next 43 years, taught at St. Paul School, Burlington; St. Matthias School, Somerset; St. Francis Cathedral School, Metuchen; St. Matthew School, Edison; and Our Lady of Victories School, Sayreville. Her kind and generous spirit infused her ministry wherever she was assigned and her devotion to her students and to her own family needs was an inspi ration to others. Her first love in nature was the sea and framed pictures of the ocean in its many moods were among thethings with which she surrounded herself. In 2004, she moved to St. James Convent, Red Bank, and served as a secretary and receptionist