Theology of the body: Part eight of a nine part series.

“For Christians, all the creatures of the material universe find their true meaning in the incarnate Word, for the Son of God has incorporated in his person part of the material world, planting in it a seed of definitive transformation.” (Pope Francis, “Laudato Si’,” pa. 235) As Christ is the absolute mediator, it is only through and in him that man enters into the life of the Trinity. In cooperation with Christ’s manifold grace, under the direction of the Holy Spirit, man’s good use of freedom of choice is the means by which he maintains spiritual liberty and realizes the Christian task of building the Kingdom. The good usage of freedom of choice in the daily struggle of spiritual liberty also requires acts of self-denial. In this purification of the spirit, which is to say, of the person, the soul is united to Christ in his passion; however, just as Christ triumphs over the cross in his resurrection, so does the full “kenosis” [self-emptying] of the person result in the exaltation of his love into an efficacious instrument of the redemption. Man is called to bring his new freedom to perfection, that is to say, spiritual liberty must grow. In Christ, man receives the key ingredients for perfecting spiritual freedom, namely, a certain moral knowledge, lucid judgment and self-mastery. Moreover, the ideal of the call to perfection becomes a reality precisely because man now participates in Christ’s freedom and love.

Through the principle of Christian existence, that is, faith working through charity, the