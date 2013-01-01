Seventh Sunday of Ordinary Time (A)

By Msgr. John N. Fell

Our readings this Sunday lay before us the challenging commands from the Old Testament to “be holy” (Lv 19:2b) and from the New “to be perfect” (Mt 5:48). Both the first reading and Gospel go on to delineate some specifics of those commands.

The first reading is taken from the section of the Book of Leviticus known as the Holiness Code. It aims at prescribing more precisely the requirements of the Ten Commandments for the people of Israel. They are to be like their God, that is, they are to be holy. The Hebrew word for holiness has at its root the word which means to set apart or to distinguish. Holiness describes the characteristic of being like God to the extent that God is unique, separate, or distinguished from his creation. Holiness is mysterious, that is, it is not fully comprehensible to humanity.

When humanity comes into the presence of holiness, the effects are both a recognition of God’s awesomeness (fear and trembling) and yet also a sense of fascination and attraction (we are drawn into the ultimate source of all beauty, truth, and being). God’s holiness manifest to humanity is known as glory.

In this section of Leviticus, the Hebrew people are being exhorted to be like their God, to take on his characteristics. Holiness in this sense is bestowed or enabled by God; they are to take on the attitudes and follow the example that God has set for them. The Holiness Code lays this out in a series of chapters dealing with every aspect of their lives – being holy is not to be found simply in ritual perfection, obedience to the law, social interaction, personal rectitude, or moral observance, but really in all these ways. They are called to be holy, Leviticus explains, because “I, the Lord, your God, am holy” (Lv 19:2b). In this Sunday’s pericope, that holiness expressed in their treatment of others is summed up in the great commandment to “love your neighbor as yourself” (Lv 19:18b).

The reading from St. Matthew’s Gospel (part 4 of our 6 week journey through the Sermon on the Mount) expresses a similar command “to be perfect, just as your heavenly Father is perfect” (Mt 5:48). Jesus is calling his disciples to be Godlike in their goodness to one another, even to those who are their enemies. In the early part of this section, Matthew hints at the progress in human morality that had already occurred – Jesus’ reference to the previous expectation of “an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth,” (which was itself already a limitation on total revenge meted out to those who had offended), modifies it first to nonviolent resistance to evil, and then goes further to command actual service to those in need, even if they have offended us. Jesus commands his followers to “love your enemies,” explaining that this requirement arises from their call to be like God “who makes his sun rise on the bad and the good and [who] causes the rain to fall on the just and the unjust” (Mt 5:44b, 45).

In referring to God’s goodness toward the bad and good, the unjust and the just, Jesus is making it clear to his disciples that they will not be condoning or absolving evil – they are not being called to forgive and do good to their enemies because those enemies necessarily deserve it; they are being called to do good in all cases because that is what God does.

Jesus asks his followers to respond to others in all cases with the perfection with which God responds to them. In answer to the objection that this is a very difficult thing to do, Jesus asks, “if you love those who love you, what recompense will you have? Do not the tax collectors [considered to be public sinners] do the same?” (Mt 5:46). Jesus’ question boils down to an assertion that if his followers were simply to be like everyone else, to respond with the same moral sensitivity that society would deem reasonable, then there was no reason for them to be his followers. He expected more from those who would be called his disciples.

Our readings this Sunday put before us the very tough assertion that goodness humanly reasoned out is not enough. Our Gospel last Sunday put before us Jesus’ daunting challenge, “Unless your righteousness surpasses that of the Pharisees and scribes, you cannot enter the kingdom of heaven” (Mt 5:20). Jesus further ups the ante this week, insisting that his followers strive to be perfect – to be holy – really, that is — to be Godlike.

Msgr. Fell is a Scripture scholar and pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Bernardsville