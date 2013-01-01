of the affective movement, however, is such that man can only change his fundamental adhesion or option by another creative choice; for the way in which man is habitually inclined is the way in which he sees reality and exercises his free-will.

Man’s one freedom can be viewed from two different perspectives. From the fi rst perspective, which is a static vision, man possesses a voluntary dynamism which orients him to God as the Good, the existential possibility for all choice. In this view, the intellect is distinct from the will. Here the intellect is conceived as an abstractive power. Man’s freedom of choice is concerned with the means to attaining the Good, the end of spiritual freedom, but can only seek the Good through fi n i t e g o o d s . T h e s e g o o d s d o n o t compel the will insofar as these are fin i t e and the will is orientated toward the infinite Good which alone can determine it. In the act of freedom, the intellect offers to the will the various possibilities for choice. All of these may not be equally good, and the will is not forced by any of these insofar as they are finite; yet, the choice is not arbitrary because the intellect gives the will a reason for choosing. None of the reasons given, however, can compel the will since the reasons too are fi nite. Hence, there is a certain arbitrariness to the static view of freedom.

From the second perspective of freedom, man is portrayed as having an intellectual-voluntary dynamism. Here there is a unity between the faculties, the acts of which come together in the unity of the driving force (in French, élan) of the spirit, in the profound essence or apex of the soul. Because of this unity in the driving force of the spirit, and since the spirit is synonymous with “person,” one can assert that it is the man who thinks, wills and chooses. In this dynamic vision of freedom, the dynamism is moving off toward God. Thus, man is going toward the True as his Good. This dynamism is determined by its end;