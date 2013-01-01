By Father Glenn J. Comandini, STD

The year was 1970. The lyrics of Simon and Garfunkel’s Bridge Over Troubled Water filled the air as we, classmates, were singing from the bleachers of our middle school’s gym, following the reception of our eighth grade diplomas. The eerie verses of the song echoed a foreboding, if not, haunting perspective on the world which awaited us in the next segment of our educational journey. The Vietnam War was very much alive. There was racial tension in the air following the riots two years earlier. All types of rebellions were occurring on college campuses nationwide, with discontent manifest through loud protests, some initiated by walk-outs, others by sitins. And it seemed that with each passing day, the hair on teenage boys was growing longer while tolerance for “the establishment” was measurably shorter.

High school graduation was on the heels of Watergate. It was 1974 and most of us, boys, had to register for the draft though few from my class were called to military service. The tail end of Vietnam was in sight and college was the destination most of us had chosen for the path to follow during the next four years. We sang no hymns. There were speeches by the Principal, the valedictorian and salutatorian, however, many of us do not remember a word of what they said. Most of us were busy passing our yearbooks around, which we had tucked under our disposable caps and gowns, for final entries that we cherish among