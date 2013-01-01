of the Eucharist should move both the individual and community to disseminate charity, assisting members of Christ however we can. In a word, the sacrament is in service of the community. The concrete situation of the community requires that each person revise his life.

Some of those who advocate the social impact of the Eucharist, such as Dorothy Day, Thomas Merton, even Pope Francis, would accentuate the practical and social dimension of the Eucharist through the term “orthopraxis.” In other words, it’s not enough to be “orthodox” about what we believe concerning the Eucharist – we have to be concerned about putting our orthodoxy into practice by helping the poor and disenfranchised, those who feel alienated from the Church or marginalized.

The Church exists to give food to others and this food is both material and spiritual. The effect of the Eucharist is to create those human attitudes which make for fraternal solicitude in all the spheres of life.

As we receive the Body and Blood of Christ, let us commit ourselves to putting our faith into action (orthopraxis) whenever