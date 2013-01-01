By Father Glenn J. Comandini, STD

In the Acts of the Apostles, Luke speaks about an angel liberating St. Peter from prison in Jerusalem. Peter’s release is something good. It convinced this disciple that the Lord was indeed at work in his life but the angel’s intervention creates a question which sticks out like a hawk in a chicken coop. Why didn’t the angel save our first Pope from his second imprisonment in Rome?

Peter, like Paul, would eventually suffer a martyr’s death. Both Peter and Paul would die in Rome — the former was crucified upside down while the latter was beheaded. One might surmise that God saved Peter in Israel because the apostle still had work to do. His mission or vocation was not yet fulfilled; yet, at the time of his execution, there was still much to be done. The Kingdom of God, established by Jesus, was not built in a day. It’s still not complete. The Lord did not send another angel to save Peter and Paul again, if for no other reason, to reward the apostles for their faithfulness even in the face of death.