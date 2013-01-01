Spirit dwells in John the Baptist and makes him the forerunner of the coming Lord. In the mother of Jesus, we likewise see God’s hand at work. “Mary, the all-holy ever-virgin Mother of God, is the masterwork of the mission of the Son and the Spirit in the fullness of time. For the first time in the plan of salvation and because his Spirit had prepared her, the Father found the dwelling place where his Son and his Spirit could dwell among us” (ccc 721). In Mary, who “by sheer grace, conceived without sin … the most humble of creatures,” (ccc 722), the Holy Spirit: “… fulfills the plan of the Father’s loving goodness. Through the Holy Spirit, the Virgin conceives and gives birth to the Son of God. By the Holy Spirit’s power and her faith, her virginity became uniquely fruitful” (ccc 723). “… manifests the Son of the Father, now become the Son of the Virgin. She is the burning bush of the definitive theophany. Filled with the Holy Spirit she makes the Word visible in the humility of his flesh. It is to the poor and the first representatives of the gentiles that she makes him known” (ccc 724). “… begins to bring humanity, the objects of God’s merciful love, into communion with Christ. And the humble are always the first to accept him: shepherds, magi, Simeon and Anna, the bride and groom at Cana, and the first disciples” (ccc 725). At the conclusion of the Holy Spirit’s mission, “Mary became the Woman, the new Eve [‘mother of the living’], the mother of the ‘whole Christ.’ As such, she was present with the Twelve, who ‘with one accord devoted themselves to prayer,’ at the dawn of the ‘end time’ which the Spirit was to inaugurate on the morning of Pentecost with the manifestation of the Church” (ccc 726).

Finally, we learn in this section of the Catechism that “Christ’s whole work is in fact a joint mission of the Son and the Holy Spirit” (ccc 727), even though “Jesus does not reveal the Holy Spirit fully, until he himself has been glorified through his Death and Resurrection” (ccc 728). Nevertheless, he makes reference to the Holy Spirit often throughout his earthly ministry. For example,