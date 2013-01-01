Article 68 – Catechism of the Catholic Church Series

Paragraphs 770-780 Mystery of the Church

Isn’t it true that each of us can identify special turning points in our lives? One of the turning points in my life was taking the required Ecclesiology course when I was preparing for the priesthood. Ecclesiology (the study of the theology of the Church) was taught by a young priest-professor, Father Richard Asakiewicz, from the Archdiocese of Newark. My seminary class at Seton Hall’s School of Theology was one of the last taught by Father Asakiewicz before his untimely death at age 45. Those who studied Father Asakiewicz’ Ecclesiology course would have heard the learned teacher loudly affirm again and again: “The Church is many things, but above all else, it is a mystery!” Father Asakiewicz’ love of theology and the Church inspired several students including myself to pursue advanced studies in the sacred sciences. Several years later, the Catechism took up this theme of the Church being above all else “a mystery” by affirming: “The Church is in history, but at the same time she transcends it. It is only ‘with the eyes of faith’ that one can see her in her visible reality and at the same time in her spiritual reality as bearer of divine life” (ccc 770). To say it another way, with St. Paul, we call the nuptial union of Christ and the Church “a great mystery” (ccc772). Consider the origins of the Church in the New Testament. Who would have predicted that anything important would come from the tiny babe wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger in Bethlehem’s cave? When Jesus began his public life, one of his disciples echoed this sentiment, “Can anything good come out of Nazareth?” ( Jn 1:46) During his public life, our Lord’s influence seemed small to human eyes.

Crowds followed him for miracles, and many listened to his words. The leaders of the people, however, contradicted him at every