Article 74 – Catechism of the Catholic Church Series

Paragraphs 830-838 THE CHURCH IS CATHOLIC

On Oct. 4, 1945, a giant airplane landed at the National Airport in Washington, D.C. It had just completed the first flight around the world in a regular service started by the United States Air Corps and had completed the fastest world flight ever made up to that time. It covered 23,279 miles in 150 hours that included ground time of 34 hours at one or another of its 17 stops in circling the globe. The theme of this week’s article, “The Church is Catholic,” inspires us to take another trip around the world, not by plane, but in the imagination. Circling the earth in 24 hours, whether in 1945 or 2017, we are reminded that Holy Mass is offered in some place on this earth every minute of the day and night. There are 86,400 seconds in 24 hours. A little arithmetic indicates that, among the almost half-million priests in the world and more than 50,000 bishops, practically every “second of the day and night, four or five priests are celebrating holy Mass. In other words, this very second, at least 4 or 5 priests may be saying somewhere, “This is my body…This is my blood.”

In this section of the Catechism, we are told that “the word Catholic means universal” (ccc 830). To elaborate, the mere fact of being worldwide is not in itself sufficient to call the Church “catholic” or “universal.” Rather, it is the Catholic Church’s “oneness” along with its “allness” that makes her universal. She is all over the world, and simultaneously articulates the same set of teachings or doctrines everywhere. The 1.2 billion Catholics worldwide profess the same Creed, live according to the same rules of conduct, receive the same sacraments, seek the same intercession of Mary and the saints, worship through the same Sacrifice of the Mass and share the same baptism as members of the Mystical Body of Christ.

The Catechism explains “the Church is catholic in a double sense” (ccc 830): 1. “The Church