Article 67 – Catechism of the Catholic Church Series

Paragraphs 758-769 Church Origins

“The Church’s one foundation is Jesus Christ, her Lord; she is his new creation by water and the Word.”

Such begins the famous 19th century hymn by Church of England minister, Samuel J. Stone. For more than 100 years, Christians from most mainline Protestant denominations have sung the hymn on Sunday mornings at church services and, since the Second Vatican Council in the 1960s, at Mass in the Catholic Church.

The words of the hymn capture correctly the idea that the Church is founded by Jesus Christ. The mission to all nations entrusted to the apostles by Christ, however, is what gives the mark of universality to the Church. The words of Christ: “to teach and to observe all that I have commanded you” is suggested in The Church’s One Foundation (Jesus Christ). Our Lord’s commitment: “behold, I am with you all days, even to the end of the world” ( Mt 28:20) which we, the Church, believe demonstrates proof of the Church’s infallibility in doctrinal and moral matters, further suggests, ironically, that this old Protestant hymn is more applicable to the beliefs of the Catholic Church than to most Protestant communions.

For us Catholics, the Church was “a plan [first] born in the Father ‘s heart” (ccc 758) and “it was the Son’s task to accomplish the Father’s plan of salvation in the fullness of time” (ccc 763). The gathering together of the Church is, as it were, “God’s reaction to the chaos provoked by sin” (761). The Catechism tells us that Christians of the fi r s t c e n t u r i e s would even say, “the world was created for the sake of the Church” (ccc 760). Looking to the Book of Genesis, we even see “the remote preparation for this gathering together