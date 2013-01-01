Catherine “Church Lady” Suhay (nee Hickey), 85 of Perth Amboy, died Feb. 27 at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy, with her family by her side.

Catherine was born in New York City and came to Perth Amboy 59 years ago. She was employed by the Diocese of Metuchen, John Paul II Center, Education Office as a receptionist for 20 years giving her the nickname “Cage Lady.”

She retired in 2006. Catherine was a member of Holy Spirit Church, past president of Rosary Altar Society, especially the bingo kitchen and fish fry for more than 30 years doing the flowers and the church linens giving her the nickname “Church Lady.” She was also a member of the Deborah Heart and Lung Association.

She is preceded in death by her devoted husband, John Suhay, who died in 1992; and Al and Rosemary (nee McMahon) Ross.

She is survived by her beloved daughter, Mary Ann Suhay; adored aunt of Michael Seman and Rudy Roehrich; and cherished great aunt of Kacey Lin Roehrich and Kevin Seman.

A funeral Mass was celebrated March 3 at Good Shepherd Parish, Hopelawn. Interment was at Holy Trinity Cemetery.

Arrangements were handled by Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, Perth Amboy