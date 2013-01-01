You know, going to school is like taking up residence in a town unto itself. Think about it. For six and one half hours per day, you not only learn here, you live here. As in any town, the inhabitants are usually families. So, let’s imagine then that every classroom is a family, every floor a neighborhood of families, made up of all types of people. As in every town, there is a government, people who are in charge of supervising the area, making sure that the people of the town are safe, healthy, protected from crime, fire and disease. Well, at school, you have a government here, too, led by a person who may be called by different names such as principal, director, headmaster or president. Besides these leaders, there are teachers, guidance counselors and teachers’ aides. In addition, you have the support staff made up of administrative assistants, nurses, cafeteria workers and custodians. All of these adults, from principals to custodians, are here because they care about your education. They care about you!

As Catholics, we are concerned not only about the development of your brain and your body. We are also interested in shaping your character. Regardless of whether you attend a public, private or Catholic school, we,