Just last week the church celebrated the Feast of the Lord’s Presentation in the Temple, the occasion on which the venerable Simeon testified about Jesus as the “Light for the Nations.” A major theme of that feast was the revelation that Jesus is the Light of the World. In this Sunday’s Gospel, part of St. Matthew’s presentation of the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus tells his disciples that they too are meant to enlighten the world. In fact, he tells them that they are to be light, salt, and a city on the hill for all to see.

Immediately following the Beatitudes, Jesus makes an important point to his disciples– by becoming his followers they have become the salt of the earth. In the ancient world, salt was one of the most important necessities of life. Salt was used to preserve food– those who had sufficient salt could preserve food to last all year long. Those without such a supply were doomed to periodic months of famine. It was from this vital usage that salt obtained its metaphorical significance in the ancient world. Salt was a sign of fidelity (it made things last), a sign of sacrifice (sharing salt was sharing one’s ability to feed one’s family), and, of course, a useful condiment (it made things taste good). So important was salt that rabbinic literature even refers to the Torah itself as salt for the People of Israel.

By referring to his disciples as salt, Jesus was highlighting the necessity of the role they had assumed. Their mission to the world was absolutely vital; if they carried out their responsibility of proclaiming the message of Jesus, all the world would be able to feast at the heavenly banquet. If they failed to do so, the world would starve without the revelation of Christ. Just as salt does not exist for itself but only achieves its potential by preserving or enhancing other foods, so also the disciples were not to focus upon their own good, but rather upon the lives of the people whom they could preserve and enhance.

In addition to telling his followers that they are the salt of the earth, Jesus also tells them that they are meant to be the light of the world. By their message and their lives they are to highlight Jesus’ presence among his people. How are they to do this? At least part of the answer comes in our First Reading this Sunday, taken from the prophet Isaiah; Isaiah counsels, “Share your bread with the hungry, shelter the oppressed and the homeless, clothe the naked . . . remove from your midst oppression, false accusation and malicious speech . . .” (Isaiah 58:7,9b). Doing so, Jesus reminds his followers, will enable them to be “a city set on a mountain [that] cannot be hidden” (Matthew 5:14). The goodness of their deeds will so bring light and life to their words that their message will shine before all.

Jesus assures his followers, those in ancient Palestine as well as us today that the light of faith is already gleaming within them. They must let that light shine before all people. Jesus warns that their failure to do so will make them like lamps put under a bushel basket– they suffer the tragedy of achieving no purpose and simply die out. Their faith is like the light– it must not only burn within them, it must brighten the lives of others. Religion may be personal, but it is never a purely private matter.

Finally, Jesus turns to the chief goal of his mission and that of his followers. By becoming salt and light for the world, they bring the goodness of the Gospel message to others, thus enabling them “to see their good deeds” and most importantly, to “glorify their Father who is in heaven” (Matthew 5:16).

And it is certainly the Father of heaven who is worthy of all glory, for every good thing springs from his overwhelming love for his creation. In our Second Reading today, St. Paul explains this, assuring his followers that they have no cause to worry that they are ever kindling their flame or spreading their salt alone. He writes that “I came to you in weakness and fear and much trembling, and my message and my proclamation were not with persuasive words of wisdom, but with a demonstration of Spirit and power, so that your faith might rest not on human wisdom but on the power of God” (1 Corinthians 2:3-5).

Our readings this Sunday are an invitation to revel in that power which ennobles us, and then to become its instruments in uplifting the lives of others. As disciples, may each of us strive to dispel the darkness by bringing the light and hope of the Father’s glory more and more into our world.