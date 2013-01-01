Ash Wednesday March 1

Annandale

Immaculate Conception

Masses: 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m. (students will be in attendance), 12:10 p.m. (Bishop James F. Checchio will be the celebrant), 7:30 p.m.; Liturgy of the Word Service 4 p.m.

Colonia

St. John Vianney

Masses: 7 a.m., 8:45 a.m., 7 p.m.

Montgomery Township

St. Charles Borromeo

Masses: 7 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Distribution of Ashes 8 to 9:30 a.m., 3 to 5 p.m.

Piscataway

St. Frances Cabrini

Masses: 7 a.m., 12:10 p.m., 7 p.m.

Plainsboro

Queenship of Mary

Masses: 8 a.m., 7 p.m.; Liturgy of the Word Service 12:15 p.m., 5 p.m.

Raritan

St. Ann

Masses: 7 a.m., 9 a.m., noon 7 p.m.

South Plainfield

Our Lady of Czestochowa

Masses: 8 a.m., 7 p.m. (both in English), 8 p.m. (Vietnamese); Prayer Service 12:15 p.m. (English)

Lenten Programs

The Cathedral of St. Francis of Assisi, Metuchen, will offer Reconciliation on Saturdays during Lent from 1 to 2 p.m. and 6 to 6:30 p.m. Stations of the Cross will be offered on Fridays, at 12:50 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For information, call (732) 548-0100.

Immaculate Conception Parish, Annandale, will hold Reconciliation every Saturday 11:30 a.m. to noon and 4:30 to 5 p.m. Simple meatless meals will be served at 6:15 p.m. in the parish hall on March 3, 10, 17 and April 7. Stations of the Cross will follow at 7:30 p.m. For details, call (908) 735-7319.

St. John Neumann Parish, Califon, will hold Soup and Stations every Friday during Lent. A meatless supper will begin at 6 p.m. followed by Stations of the Cross at 7 p.m. You are welcome to bring a meatless soup to share. For information, call (908) 832-2513.

St. John Vianney Parish, Colonia, will hold Stations of the Cross every Friday during Lent at 7 p.m. Confessions will be heard on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon and after the Saturday 7 p.m. Mass. For information, call (732) 574-0150.

St. Francis Cabrini Parish, Piscataway, will hold Stations of the Cross every Friday beginning at 7 p.m. On April the Sacrament of Reconciliation will hold extended hours from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. For information, call (732) 885-5313.

Queenship of Mary Parish, Plainsboro, will offer Stations of the Cross each Friday of Lent at 7:30 p.m. Living Stations of the Cross will be presented on April 17, 7:30 p.m.

St. Ann Parish, Raritan, will hold Stations of the Cross at 7:30 p.m. every Friday during Lent. For information, call (908) 725-1008.

Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish, South Plainfield, will hold confessions every Saturday at 4 p.m. or by appointment. Stations of the Cross and Benediction will be offered every Friday, March 3 – April 7, at 7 p.m. For information, call (908) 756-1333.

Thursdays beginning March 2, 7 p.m. – St. Bernadette Parish, Parlin, will present “A Biblical Walk through the Mass” in Lourdes Hall. Based on the revised translation of the Mass, this program takes participants on an exciting tour of the Liturgy as it explores the biblical roots of the words and gestures we experience at Mass and explains their profound significance. To register, call the parish office, (732) 721-2772.

March 3, 7:30 p.m. – Holy Family Parish, New Brunswick, will present a Lenten Adult Faith Formation class in the Sacred Heart church hall. The topic will be “Lent: Rite and Journey.” The presenter will be Msgr. Joseph Kerrigan. “Geography of Holy Week” by Gilbert Starcher, will be held on April 7. For information, call (732) 545-1681.

March 3, 10, 17, 24, noon and 7 p.m. – Saint Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, Hillsborough, will present its annual Lenten Series in the parish center. Each day will include a short Lenten service followed by a Lenten fasting meal, and a series of guest speakers. A different topic will be covered each week. The series is free. For details, call (908) 725-0615 or visit www.stmaryhillsboroughnj.org.

March 9, 16, 23, 30 and April 6, 7 to 8 p.m. – St. Mary of Ostrabrama Parish, South River, will hold Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament following the 6:30 p.m. Mass. For information, call the parish office, (732) 254-2220.

March 9, 16, 23, 30, 7 p.m. – Holy Family Parish, New Brunswick, will offer “Lenten Traditions East and West” a prayer series. For information, call (732) 545-1681.

March 13, 7 p.m. – Holy Family Parish, New Brunswick, will hold a Parish Penance Service at the Sacred Heart worship site. For information, call (732) 545-1681.

March 26, 2 – 4:30 p.m. – Our Lady of Victories Parish, Baptistown, will present a Lenten Retreat entitled “The Cross – The Sure Path of Hope.” The guest speaker will be Father Charles Sabella, Parochial Vicar at Immaculate Conception Parish, Somerville. The program will include recitation of the Rosary, Benediction and Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament. The program is free. Refreshments will be served. For details, call Bernadette, (908) 996-2838.

March 26, 3 p.m. – St. John Vianney Parish, Colonia, will hold Laetare, an afternoon of Scripture and Lenten music. For information, call (732) 574-0150.

March 26, 4 p.m., March 29, 6 p.m. and April 2, 4 p.m. – Queenship of Mary Parish, Plainsboro, will present “Living Faith: Evil is Real.” The program will look at how Jesus handled temptation and how the choices we make are a reflection of our faith and ability to see Jesus in others. Join the parish for one of the sessions. To RSVP or for details, call (609) 799-1428.

March 26-29 – Holy Family Parish, New Brunswick, will present a Lenten Mission. The Perth Amboy Redemptorists will preach at all weekend Masses. A Polish Mission will be held on March 27, 7 p.m. at St. Joseph worship site. Confessions in Polish will be held on March 28, 7 p.m. at St. Joseph worship site. A Spanish Mission will be presented on March 27, 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart worship site. Confessions in Spanish will be held on March 28, 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart worship site. The Lenten Mission closing service will be held on March 29, 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart worship site. For information, call (732) 545-1681.

April 3, 7:30 p.m. – Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish, South Plainfield, will offer a Lenten Penance Service. Father Edmund Luciano will provide a reflection. Several priests will be available to hear confessions. For information, call (908) 756-1333.

April 6, 7 p.m. – Immaculate Conception Parish, Annandale, will hold a Penance Service in the church. Several priests will be in attendance to hear confessions. For details, call (908) 735-7319.

April 9, 7 p.m. – Our Lady of Fatima Parish, Piscataway, will hold a Lenten Penance Service in the church. For information, call (732) 968-5555.

April 11, 7 p.m. – St. Frances Cabrini Parish, Piscataway, will offer a Parish Reconciliation Service. For information, call (732) 885-5313.

April 11, 7:30 p.m. – St. John Vianney Parish, Colonia, will hold a Tenebrae Service. For information, call (732) 574-0150.

Outside the Diocese

March 11, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Maris Stella Retreat Center, Harvey Cedars, will offer “Praying with the Passion” a Lenten Retreat presented by Sister Maryanne Tracey. The retreat will focus on the days of Holy Week leading up to Easter Sunday including reflection of those present at the Crucifixion. To register, call Sister Pat, (609) 494-2917 by March 1.