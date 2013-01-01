the sonship, the glory, the covenants, the giving of the law, the worship, and the promises; to them belong the patriarchs, and of their race, according to the flesh, is the Christ” (ccc 839). Looking to the future, the Jewish People of the Old Covenant and ourselves, the New People of God, “tend towards similar goals … one awaits the return of the Messiah who died and rose from the dead … the other awaits the coming of a Messiah, whose features remain hidden till the end of time” (ccc 840).

Regarding the Muslim people, the Catechism teaches that, like us, they “acknowledge the Creator, … profess to hold the faith of Abraham, and together with us they adore the one, merciful God, human-ity’s judge on the last day” (ccc 841).

Some may assume from such passages that the Church has turned its back on the important work of proclaiming the fullness of the Gospel message. How can there be common teachings shared by Catholics and non-Catholics? How is that Catholics, Jews and Muslims share certain ideas?

On the positive side, the Catechism tells us: “The Catholic Church recognizes in other religions that search, among shadows and images, for the God who is unknown yet near since he gives life and breath and all things and wants all people to be saved” (ccc 843). To say it another way, as the document on the Church in the Second Vatican Council points out, “the Church considers all goodness and truth found in these religions as a preparation for the Gospel” (Lumen Gentium 16).

On the other hand, the Catechism states that other religions, “deceived by the Evil One, … have become vain in their reasonings, and have exchanged the truth of God for a lie, and served the creature rather than the Creator,” (ccc 844). The remedy, according to the Catechism, is the Catholic Church. It explains further: God “the Father willed to call the whole of humanity together into his Son’s Church. The Church is the place where humanity must rediscover its unity and salvation… She is that bark which in the full sail of the Lord’s cross, by the breath of the Holy Spirit, navigates