32nd Sunday in Ordinary Time (A)

By Msgr. John N. Fell

During these last weeks of our church year, our readings appropriately focus upon the “end times” of our lives. Our second reading this Sunday, taken from St. Paul’s First Letter to the Thessalonians, presents one of the Christian community’s oldest teachings on the assurance of eternal life with Christ. St. Paul pledges that all those who truly believe in Christ Jesus “shall always be with the Lord” (1 Thes 4:17b).

St. Paul’s First Letter to the Thessalonians is considered to be the oldest writing in the New Testament. Paul is thought to have written the letter from Athens around the year 50/51 AD. He had founded the Christian community in Thessalonica along with his close companions, Silvanus and Timothy. At that time, Thessalonica was the capital of the Roman Province of Macedonia and one of the most important cities along the Eastern Mediterranean. Its well-sheltered harbor was a center of commerce and an important Roman naval station. It lay along the important Roman military road leading toward Asia, further enhancing its position as a metropolitan center.

Apparently, St. Paul and his companions were initially not well received by the Thessalonians. The majority pagan population was deeply attached to diverse mystery religions, while the small Jewish community was fervent in their defense against the Christian evangelists. The trio persevered, finding employment to support their material needs, lest they be accused of preaching the Gospel only for financial reward. It is clear, however, that during their stay (thought to have lasted about six months), a strong affection arose between Paul and the people of Thessalonica. A major theme of this letter is Paul’s gratitude for the fervor with which the people of the city eventually accepted the Gospel and lived out their new life in Christ.

Upon leaving the city, Paul and his companions travelled to Athens. From Athens, Paul endeavored to return to Thessalonica to check up on the progress of the newly-established Christian community, but twice was prevented from doing so. Instead, Paul sent Timothy. It was on the occasion of Timothy’s return that Paul wrote his First Letter to the Thessalonians. The letter is filled with thanksgiving for the community’s perseverance in the faith, exhortation for them to remain steadfast, and also a teaching about the nature of eternal life and the status of those who die before Jesus’ Second Coming. It is this teaching on eternal life that provides the substance of our second reading this Sunday.

From his writings, it is clear that St. Paul expected to see Jesus’ Second Coming within his life time. His teaching was that Christ’s return was imminent, and thus there was a great urgency for both proclaiming and accepting the Gospel. Those who dedicated their lives to Christ would be freed from the bonds of death, to share in Christ’s eternal glory. The question that the Thessalonians sent to Paul was one of the Church’s first great dilemmas — what would happen to those who had accepted Christ in life, but who died before he came again?

The key insight of Paul’s response is that, “If we believe that Jesus died and rose, so too will God, through Jesus, bring with him all those who have fallen asleep [that is, died before the Second Coming]” (1 Thes 4:14). Basically, Paul reasons that just as God the Father raised Jesus from the dead, he will also raise those who have bound themselves to Jesus through baptism. This is Jesus’ will, that all those who believe in him will be forever joined to him in eternal life. Neither death nor any other power or circumstance can ever separate a Christian from the Lord, because that is the way that Jesus wants it. In baptism, each believer is inserted into the death of Christ, so that we may also share in the glory of his resurrection. Paul asserts the truth of this teaching: “we tell you this on the word of the Lord!” (1 Thes 4:15a).

In fact, Paul assures his readers, that on the day when “the Lord himself [comes] down from heaven with the voice of an angel and the trumpet of God” (1 Thes 4:16a-b), “the dead in Christ will rise first” (1 Thes 4:16c). Not only will those who have died not lose out on the resurrection, they will be among the first to be swept into eternal glory. Only then will the living be raised up to heaven. Having united ourselves with Christ in this life, we will always be in his presence.

In this month of All Souls, this reading should serve to inspire consolation and hope in all Christians. First, we are re-assured that our beloved dead will share fully in Christ’s promise of eternal life; then, we ourselves are reminded that, by Christ’s will, all his followers will also share is this wonderful promise. We rejoice in the belief and the hope that “those saddened by the certainty of dying might be consoled by the promise of immortality to come,” because when physical death does come for Christ’s faithful people “an eternal dwelling is made ready for them in heaven” (Preface I for the Dead).

Msgr. Fell is a Scripture scholar and pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Bernardsville