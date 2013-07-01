Immaculata High School inducted its fifth class of Hall of Fame candidates at the Imperia in Somerset Dec. 7. The nine inductees joined 33 other Immaculata Spartans who have distinguished themselves in their chosen fields. This yearʼs class included the late Msgr. J. Nevin Kennedy, director of the high school from 1985 to 2002. Inductees and their category, from left, front row: Katie Van Doren, '03 (athletics), Sister Mary Birster (administration), Helen Sanford (Campus Ministry). Top row, Msgr. Seamus Brennan, Immaculata High Director; Tom Gambino (Coach and Administrator), Tom Brislin, '91 (music); Anita (and the late Ed) Hogan (benefactors); Kevin Foley, '06 (athletics); and Principal Jean Kline. - photo courtesy of Immaculata High School To read this story, click here.