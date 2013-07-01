Father Maurice T. Carlton, right, pastor, St. Joseph Parish, High Bridge, poses with Donald Branflick, left, representing St. Joseph Knights of Columbus Council 10627, and Anne Underhill, executive director, Open Cupboard Food Pantry, Clinton. Branflick is presenting $2,575 in ShopRite Gift Cards to Underhill as part of an annual gift to the pantry, which serves 400 to 500 clients each week, and are bought using donations from St. Joseph parishioners and the council. Branflick coordinates the council’s Food for Families program and Father Carlton serves on the pantry’s board of directors. The gift cards were distributed to Food Pantry clients during the Christmas season, but the parish Knights support it year-round. On one weekend each month, Knights collect food and other household items at the church donated by parishioners, then deliver them to Open Cupboard. The Knights also maintain a drop-off rack in the lobby of the Clinton ShopRite, where customers donate items, which the Knights deliver with other food donations from the store. Last year, the Knights delivered 26,000 pounds of the combined donations to the pantry. -Greg Boyle photo