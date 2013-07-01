Bishop James F. Checchio poses with staff from Life Choices Resource Center, Metuchen, in the facility’s ultrasound room Jan. 23: (from left) Bunny Brinck-Lund (counselor), Carolyn Glodek (Client Services Director), Jamie Trott (Ultrasound Director), Deborah Vokral (Board Chair) and Rosanda Grau (Director of Development). During the visit, Bishop Checchio prayed with and blessed the staff and the families they serve. -Christine Riggio photo